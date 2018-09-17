Seoul plays down chance of nuke progress at inter-Korean summit

Seoul on Monday played down the chance that this week’s inter-Korean summit will result in major progress in efforts to rid North Korea of its nuclear program. South Korean President Moon Jae-in flies to Pyongyang on Tuesday for his third summit of the year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said that the leaders plan to meet twice during Moon’s three-day trip. According to Im, it’s “difficult to have any optimistic outlook” for progress on denuclearization during those talks, AP reports. Progress will depend on how candid the discussions are, the official said, adding that he expects the summit to produce “meaningful” agreements on ways to ease a decades-long military standoff between the rivals.