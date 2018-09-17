Israel releases US professor detained after protest over W. Bank village demolition

Israel has released an American law professor detained for allegedly trying to block Israeli troops in a West Bank village slated for demolition, AP reports. Frank Romano, 66, was detained on Friday in the embattled village of Khan al-Ahmar, along with two Palestinian activists. Romano stood in front of heavy equipment being used to clear barriers that had been set up to slow demolition, according to witnesses. Activists also said he began a hunger strike while in detention. Gaby Lasky, a lawyer, said a court ordered Romano’s release on Sunday. After police decided not to appeal the decision, he was freed early on Monday. Romano was quoted as saying he was ready to “continue the struggle.” Israel plans to demolish the Bedouin herding village in the coming days after a court ruled the settlement was illegal under Israeli law.