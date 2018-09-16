2 US basketball players stabbed in Romania

Two US basketball players have sustained serious injuries as they were stabbed in a club in eastern Romania, local authorities say. Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who both play for a local club, ACS Cuza Braila, were attacked Saturday night as they engaged in a fight with the locals, according to police. McClain suffered stab injuries to his chest and stomach and remains in intensive care but is in “stable” condition, a local hospital official said. Bowie, who played in 33 games with nine starts for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2016-2017, suffered multiple abdominal wounds and was transported to Romania’s capital, Bucharest, the official said, adding that the athletes condition is “unpredictable.”