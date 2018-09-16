UK’s suspects Petrov & Boshirov have no ties to Kremlin – Putin spokesman

The two men named by the UK as suspects in the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia – Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov – are not linked to the Kremlin or the Russian President Vladimir Putin in any way, the president’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists. Putin earlier commented on the men that London has accused of being Russian agents, saying that Moscow knows who they are and that they are civilians. Petrov and Boshirov have denied any ties to the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU, and said they visited Salisbury as tourists in an interview with RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan.