A couple in their 60s died in South Carolina, bringing the death toll of Hurricane Florence to 13, AP reported, citing Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The bodies of the victims, 63-year-old Mark Carter King and 61-year-old Debra Collins Rion, were found on Saturday afternoon. They are believed to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Friday as heavy rain and wind caused by the storm were turning through the state.