HomeNewsline

Palestinian teen stabs & kills US immigrant settler in West Bank

Get short URL

A Palestinian teen stabbed an Israeli man to death near a shopping mall in the West Bank on Sunday. The man killed was later identified as American immigrant Ari Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four. Before collapsing to the ground, Fuld chased down his attacker and shot him, The Times of Israel reported. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors after failed resuscitation attempts. The attacker was identified as a 17-year-old Palestinian from the village of Yatta, near Hebron, but hasn’t been named.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies