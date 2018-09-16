Palestinian teen stabs & kills US immigrant settler in West Bank

A Palestinian teen stabbed an Israeli man to death near a shopping mall in the West Bank on Sunday. The man killed was later identified as American immigrant Ari Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four. Before collapsing to the ground, Fuld chased down his attacker and shot him, The Times of Israel reported. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors after failed resuscitation attempts. The attacker was identified as a 17-year-old Palestinian from the village of Yatta, near Hebron, but hasn’t been named.