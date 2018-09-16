Typhoon Mangkhut death toll nears 60 in Philippines

At least 30 more people have been killed and 13 others have gone missing after monster storm Mangkhut hit the Philippines, Xinhua reports, citing Emmanuel Salamat, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The victims were reportedly miners who were trapped by a landslide inside a tunnel in Itogon, Benguet province. Rescue operations for the missing are still ongoing. Previously, 28 people were believed to be dead after the disaster hit the Philippines before going on to strike southern China.