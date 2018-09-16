Center-left coalition wins Swedish election by small margin – final results

Parties of the ruling bloc – center-left Social Democrats, Left Party, and the Green Party – won the majority of the votes in Sweden’s general elections, gaining 40.7 percent, electoral committee announced on Sunday. Center-left Social Democrats came on the first place with 28.3 percent, followed by the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats with 17.5 percent. The anti-immigrant party has the highest result among the rival center-right coalition, that also includes Center Party, Liberal Party and The Christian Democrats, which gained the total of 40.2 percent of the votes.