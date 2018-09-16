Up to 20 injured as train derails in northern Pakistan – report

At least eight carriages of the Peshawar-bound Khushhal Express derailed near Attock in northern Pakistan, local media reported, citing the railway company on Sunday morning. Geo News says that at least 20 people were injured in the incident, while Daily Pakistan reports around 15 casualties, adding that nine carriages had derailed. Rail traffic was reportedly suspended between the Sohan Bridge and Makhad Road railway stations, and rescue teams were sent to the site.