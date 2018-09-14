Moscow will comment on Russians who ‘tried to target Swiss lab’ if facts are presented – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday he has no information on Russian citizens expelled from the Netherlands in March over an alleged plot targeting a Swiss laboratory which tests nerve agents such as Novichok. “If some facts are presented to us, maybe we can comment on them,” he said. Switzerland’s intelligence agency said on Friday it had worked with British and Dutch counterparts to foil “a Russian plot.” Earlier on Friday, reports in a Swiss and a Dutch newspaper said that authorities from the three countries had teamed up in an operation which resulted in the Netherlands expelling two suspected Russian spies in March.