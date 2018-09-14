Italy, Germany haven’t reached deal yet on migrants – Rome

Italy and Germany have not yet reached a deal for the return of migrants registered in Italy at the German border, ANSA reported on Friday. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday the agreement was ready to go and just needed signing. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini will continue talks with Seehofer on Friday in Vienna on the sidelines of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. Salvini will also discuss the issue with EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. The Italian minister was featured on the cover of this week’s European edition of TIME magazine with a photo captioned “the new face of Europe.” The magazine called the politician “Italy’s immigration czar who is leading the mission to undo the EU.”