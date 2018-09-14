Hatching a Donbass military scenario would be a disaster for Ukrainian people – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned those who want “a military scenario” in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, that it would be a “disaster.” Lavrov issued the warning following talks with German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin on Friday. “I would like to strongly warn those who are hatching a military scenario. It would be a disaster for the Ukrainian people, because it may really undermine Ukrainian statehood. Waging a war on one’s own citizens is impermissible,” he said. “We are unanimous that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements,” TASS quoted the minister as saying. What is to be done to move on towards their implementation is being considered in practical terms at the level of assistants to the leaders of the Normandy quartet countries, Lavrov said. “I do hope that some positive shifts may occur in this format, in the Contact Group in the near future,” he added.