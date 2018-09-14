Seoul, Pyongyang open joint liaison office in N. Korea

North and South Korea opened a joint liaison office in the Northern city of Kaesong on Friday ahead of President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Pyongyang next week. “A new chapter in history is open here today,” South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said at a ceremony, calling the office “another symbol of peace jointly created by the South and the North.” North’s chief delegate Ri Son Gwon responded in kind, calling it a “substantial fruit nourished by the people of the north and south,” AFP reports. The two Koreas have sought to pursue joint projects in multiple fields since the April summit between Moon and the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, even as US efforts to secure concrete progress towards Pyongyang’s denuclearization have stalled.