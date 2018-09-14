Kremlin to review any UK request to interview poisoning suspects – spokesman

The Kremlin said on Friday it would review any British request to interview the two men the UK suspects of trying to murder a former spy in strict accordance with Russian law. “Without doubt if such a request is made it will be looked at by the Russian side in strict accordance with Russian law,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Russia has not received any such request, he added. Peskov also noted that London’s reaction to the recent interview of RT with the two men suspected of poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was absurd. “We believe it is utterly inadmissible to draw parallels between the authorities of Russia and the incident in Salisbury,” TASS quoted him as saying. “Accusing Russia of lies after an interview with two Russian nationals is absurd as well since they are ordinary citizens and have nothing to do with the government,” he said.