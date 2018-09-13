UN sees risk to hundreds of thousands as Yemen humanitarian situation worsening

Yemen’s humanitarian situation has worsened rapidly since UN peace talks collapsed, the top UN aid official in Yemen said on Thursday. Fighting resumed in the port city of Hodeidah, where hundreds of thousands of lives hang in the balance, Reuters reports. “The situation has deteriorated dramatically in the past few days. Families are absolutely terrified by the bombardment, shelling and airstrikes,” UN humanitarian coordinator Lise Grande said in a statement. “The mills in Hodeidah feed millions of people. We’re particularly worried about the Red Sea mill, which currently has 45,000 metric tons of food inside, enough to feed 3.5 million people for a month,” she said. “If the mills are damaged or disrupted, the human cost will be incalculable.”