EU extends sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia, which expire on September 15, for another six months, the EU Council press service reported on Thursday. “The Council has prolonged the restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2019,” the statement said. The sanctions apply to 155 persons and 44 entities. Permanent representatives for 28 EU countries made the decision to prolong the anti-Russian sanctions on September 5. The specific EU measures over Crimea’s unification with Russia will operate until January 31, 2019, and can be prolonged, TASS said.