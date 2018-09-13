EU won't renegotiate Brexit divorce bill with Britain

The EU will not reconsider parts of the Brexit agreement with Britain that have already been agreed on, like the divorce bill London will have to pay, a spokesman for the bloc’s executive said on Thursday. Prime Minister Theresa May suggested on Wednesday that London could refuse to pay a financial settlement to the EU if the sides fail to reach a comprehensive agreement on Britain’s withdrawal. “We will not be revisiting those areas of the withdrawal agreement that are now settled, including the financial settlement,” Reuters quoted the European Commission spokesman as saying.