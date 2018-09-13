Czech PM Babis ‘stands behind Hungary’ after EU parliament vote on sanctions

The Czech government stands behind Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday. The statement from the government in Prague came after a European Parliament vote to sanction the country for flouting EU rules, Reuters reports. The vote on Thursday was the parliament’s bid to launch the punitive process of the European Union treaty’s Article 7. However, the vote has little chance of ending up with the ultimate penalty of Hungary being suspended from voting in the EU.