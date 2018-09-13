Spain to go ahead with sale of laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia

Spain will go ahead with the controversial delivery of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia, engaged in a conflict in Yemen, Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said Thursday. “In the end, the decision is to deliver these bombs to honor a contract dating from 2015,” Borrell said on Spain’s Onda Cero radio. Madrid had announced a week ago that it would block delivery of the weapons – for which longtime ally Riyadh has already paid $10.7 million, AFP reported. That announcement came after an airstrike in August on a crowded market in part of northern Yemen held by Houthi rebels that killed 40 children.