Israeli PM Netanyahu accuses Europe of ‘appeasing’ Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accused European leaders of “appeasing” Iran instead of confronting its militant activity. “The time has come for the world to unite in the fight against terrorist organizations. It is doing so to a certain extent against the Islamic State group, but it is not doing so against Iran,” Netanyahu said. He accused European leaders of “appeasing” and “reconciling” with Iran, AFP reported. European powers are seeking to save the nuclear deal with Tehran and have vowed to keep providing Iran with the economic benefits it received from the accord.