Iran’s 3,000-4,000 working centrifuges are within nuclear deal limit – parliament speaker

Iran has between 3,000 and 4,000 active centrifuges – still within the limit allowed under the nuclear deal with world powers, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Ali Larijani, said on Wednesday. The rare announcement of specific data on the nuclear program was reported by the Tasnim news agency. It came days after Iran’s nuclear chief said it had completed a facility to build advanced centrifuges, Reuters said. Tehran has said it will increase its capacity to enrich uranium if the nuclear pact collapses as result of Washington backing out of it in May.