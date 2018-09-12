Saudi-led coalition resumes airstrikes to take Yemen port of Hodeidah – reports

A Saudi-led military coalition resumed airstrikes on Wednesday in support of Yemeni allied forces seeking to capture the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah from Houthi rebels, Reuters reported, citing residents. The offensive restarted after a two-month break, following the failure of inter-Yemeni peace talks sponsored by the United Nations last week in Geneva. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he had certified to Congress that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were working “to avoid harming civilians in Yemen,” clearing the way for continued US help for its ally Saudi Arabia.