Libya not ready to hold elections, conditions ‘unstable’ – PM Seraj

Conditions in Libya are too unstable to hold elections, Prime Minister Fayez Seraj was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The statement is casting doubts on a French-led push for a vote in December which aims to end years of turmoil and unify the North African country, Reuters said. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a conference in May where rival Libyan factions agreed to work with the UN for a national election by December 10. “You cannot vote with instability in the streets… it is necessary that everyone accepts the result of the ballot. We need shared rules,” Seraj told Italian daily Corriere della Sera. The PM leads the UN-brokered transitional government based in Tripoli.