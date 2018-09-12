Death toll from suicide bomb attack in Nangarhar, Afghanistan rises to 68

The death toll from a suicide bomb attack at a protest gathering in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Tuesday has risen to 68, a government official said, adding that 165 people were wounded. The suicide bomber set off explosives in a crowd of hundreds of people protesting on the main road to the border crossing into neighboring Pakistan, Reuters said. They were protesting against a police commander. The provincial governor’s spokesman, Attahullah Khogyani, made a statement with a revised casualty total on Wednesday. Earlier estimates put the death toll at 32. The attack was one of the worst in Afghanistan for months.