N. Korea should have intl guarantees about its security – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it is important that North Korea receives international guarantees about its own security. Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Russia, he said that Pyongyang has taken positive steps and is now waiting for a response. If North Korea does something towards denuclearization it expects reciprocal steps and “not endless demands for full disarmament,” Putin said. He added, however, that US President Donald Trump has shown “an innovative approach” in relations with Pyongyang. Putin also said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is welcome to visit Russia any time that is convenient for him.