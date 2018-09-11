Hurricane Florence weakens, likely to re-strengthen late Tuesday – NHC

Hurricane Florence appears to have weakened slightly but is expected to re-strengthen later on Tuesday, according to the latest advisory from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). The category 4 hurricane is located about 950 miles (1,530km) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215km per hour), the NHC said, according to Reuters. “The center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.