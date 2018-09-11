Iran’s nuclear chief warns of harsh consequences ‘if atomic scientists are attacked’

Iran’s nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, hopes the atomic deal between Tehran and world powers survives, saying, however, that the program will be in a stronger position than ever if not. Salehi, who also serves as a vice president to Iran’s elected leader Hassan Rouhani, also said in an interview that Tehran could withstand the economic pressure, as well as restart uranium enrichment with far-more sophisticated equipment. “If we have to go back and withdraw from the nuclear deal, we certainly do not go back to where we were before,” Salehi said. “We will be standing on a much, much higher position.” Bombings, blamed on Israel, targeted a number of scientists beginning in 2010 at the height of Western concerns over Iran’s program. Israel never claimed responsibility for the attacks. “I hope that they will not commit a similar mistake again because the consequences would be, I think, harsh,” Salehi told AP.