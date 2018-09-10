Macedonia begins campaigning for referendum to change country’s name

Campaigning officially began in Macedonia on Monday for a September 30 referendum on changing the country’s name. The move would allow the Balkan country to qualify for NATO membership and also pave its way toward the European Union. Macedonians will vote on a proposal to change the former Yugoslav republic’s name to North Macedonia. Greece has seen the use of the term ‘Macedonia’ as a claim on its own province of the same name. The proposed change triggered criticism and protests in the two countries. Polls indicate Macedonians will likely back the deal, AP said. However, it is unclear whether turnout will meet the required 50-percent threshold for the vote to be valid.