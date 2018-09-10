Egyptian security forces kill 11 suspected militants in Sinai – report

Egyptian security forces killed 11 suspected militants in an exchange of fire in the North Sinai town of al-Arish, the MENA state news agency said on Monday. The clash occurred at an abandoned petrol station after security forces tried to apprehend a group of militants who were planning “terrorist operations,” it said. Those killed included “two of the most dangerous terrorist elements,” according to the report. Separately, two security officers were killed and four others injured when an armored vehicle exploded on Sunday night in the border town of Sheikh Zuweid, Reuters said, citing security sources.