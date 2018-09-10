Germany ‘in talks with allies’ about possible military role in Syria

The German government said on Monday it was in talks with its allies about a possible military deployment in Syria, prompting a sharp rebuke from the Social Democrats (SPD). Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Berlin had discussed with the United States and European allies its possible military involvement if Syrian government forces “used chemical weapons” against the last major rebel stronghold in Idlib, Reuters reported. “There has not been a situation where a decision has had to be made,” Seibert told reporters. Any decision would first have to be approved by parliament, according to the spokesman.