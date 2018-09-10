Japan PM Abe visits Vladivostok, wants to discuss peace treaty with Putin

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in Vladivostok on Monday that he plans to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about a peace treaty between Tokyo and Moscow. Abe made the statement in his opening remarks before the meeting with Putin. International issues and the development of bilateral economic ties will also be on the agenda in talks between the two leaders. Abe described solving the problem of the peace treaty between Japan and Russia as “our historic task,” RIA Novosti reports.