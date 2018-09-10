Explosions heard at offices of Libya's oil corporation - reports
HomeNewsline

UK police investigating suspicious vehicle in car park at Westfield shopping center in east London

Get short URL
UK police investigating suspicious vehicle in car park at Westfield shopping center in east London

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at the Westfield shopping center in the eastern part of the British capital. An evacuation of the public was ordered. Two days ago the area became the stage of police action after a car crashed through a glass window and into an escalator. Nobody was injured in the incident, which the police said was not suspicious. The local metro station has been shut down, with trains passing through. DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies