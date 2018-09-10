Les Moonves resigns from CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations, pledges $20mn to #MeToo movement

CBS chief executive Les Moonves has resigned following a series of sexual misconduct allegations, the network has announced. Moonves and CBS will now donate $20 million out of his severance package to #MeToo movement organizations fighting for workplace equity for women. The announcement comes just weeks after CBS launched an investigation following accusations of sexual misconduct against Moonves from at least six women. The 68-year-old has spent 24 years working for CBS and prior to the scandal was a prominent voice in the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.