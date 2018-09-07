Tehran and Moscow can ‘contain the US together,’ Iran’s Khamenei tells Putin
Iran and Russia have worked well together in Syria, showing promise that the two nations can also contain America’s global ambitions, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Iranian news agency Fars reported. He said Iran and Russia have many areas for bilateral cooperation, including energy and the development of railroad infrastructure in Iran by Russian engineers.