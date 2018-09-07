Morocco ‘foils’ over 50,000 migrant crossings to Europe

Trump says he could meet Russia investigation special counsel ‘under certain circumstances’
Moroccan authorities have so far this year foiled 54,000 bids by illegal migrants to cross to Europe, AFP said Friday, citing a MAP news agency report. It said that Morocco had dismantled 74 “criminal networks” linked to people smuggling and seized 1,900 boats over the same period during a special operation. The North African country is a key route for sub-Saharan Africans trying to reach Europe via Spain. In July, hundreds of migrants forced their way into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta by violently storming a heavily fortified border fence with Morocco. Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s other tiny territory in North Africa, make up the European Union’s only land borders with Africa.

