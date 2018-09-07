Turkish court sentences ex-leader of pro-Kurdish party Demirtas to 4 years in prison – report

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced the former head of the pro-Kurdish opposition party, Selahattin Demirtas, to four years and eight months in jail for carrying out terrorist propaganda, CNN Turk said. The court sentenced Demirtas, who has been in jail since 2016 while on trial for terrorism-related charges, over his comments during a 2013 speech when the government was holding peace talks with Kurdish militants, according to Reuters. The court also reportedly sentenced former People’s Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Sirri Sureyya Onder to three years and six months in prison on the same charges in the same case.