Austria’s Kurz urges Macedonians to back name deal with Greece in referendum

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has urged Macedonians to vote in the September 30 referendum for a deal with neighboring Greece to change the country’s name to “North Macedonia.” Kurz said in Skopje that the European Union would only be complete after western Balkan nations, including Macedonia, join it, AP reported. The agreement would end a decades-old dispute with Athens, which says Macedonia’s name implies claims on the Greek province of Macedonia and on ancient Greek heritage. The deal would also facilitate Macedonia’s EU and NATO accession. Polls indicate that most Macedonians back the deal. However, it is unclear whether turnout will meet the required 50 percent threshold.