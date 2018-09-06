4 people dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting – police

Four people have been killed, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting, AP reported, citing officials. The shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said. The gunman then entered the bank lobby. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims.” It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers. One of the victims died at the scene, according to officials.