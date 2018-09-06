No NATO membership for Macedonia without name deal – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will not accept Macedonia as a member unless it finalizes an agreement with neighbor Greece to change is name. On Thursday, he met with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to express support for his “yes” campaign in a September 30 referendum, AP reports. Under the proposed agreement, the former Yugoslav republic will change its name to North Macedonia. The move would address Greek concerns that its name implies a claim against the Greek region of Macedonia’s territory and ancient heritage. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are due to visit Skopje Friday and Saturday to back Zaev’s campaign.