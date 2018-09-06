Afghanistan’s troops to train in China – ambassador

Beijing will train Afghan troops on Chinese soil, Afghanistan’s ambassador to China said. The military cooperation will be part of an effort to fight Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants bent on attacking China from its western neighbor, Ambassador Janan Mosazai told Reuters. Kabul has also requested that China provide Afghan security forces with combat helicopters. Last month, Beijing dismissed reports that Chinese troops would be stationed in its war-torn neighbor, after it agreed to help Afghanistan set up a “mountain brigade” in the rugged Wakhan Corridor linking the two countries. “There will be some training required, obviously, and that will take place in China,” Mosazai said.