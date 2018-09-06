US ‘not seeking to punish’ India for Russia arms purchases – Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday Washington was not seeking to punish India for its proposed purchase of a missile defense system from Russia. India faces the risk of secondary US sanctions for its planned acquisition of the S-400 system from Russia, which it says it needs as a deterrent to China, Reuters reports. “Our effort here is not to penalize a great strategic partner like India,” Pompeo said after talks with Indian leaders to advance political and security ties between the two states. He said the US was also working with New Delhi to tackle the issue of India’s oil imports from Iran, which face US sanctions.