11 servicemen killed in Taliban attack in NW Afghanistan – report

At least 11 servicemen were killed in an attack by Taliban militants on a checkpoint of government forces in northwestern Afghanistan, TASS said on Thursday, citing a report by the Ariana TV station. The incident occurred overnight in the county of Abkamari in the province of Badghis, according to the TV channel. It added that government troops managed to repel the attack after reinforcement arrived. The militants “suffered significant losses,” the channel said said. A spokesman for the local governor, Jamshid Shahabi, said that suspected Taliban insurgents overran a security outpost and then ambushed reinforcements, killing a total of 10 soldiers, according to AP.