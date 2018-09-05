German govt readies for all Brexit options, including ‘no deal’
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government said on Wednesday it is preparing for all Brexit scenarios, including “no deal,” Reuters reports. The cabinet also approved a draft law on a transition phase for Britain after it leaves the European Union next year. The draft law on a transition phase, the result of an EU agreement from March, will only come into force if an exit deal is reached, according to a German government spokeswoman. “If we do not get to an agreement – a scenario we don’t want – there will not be a transition phase,” said Ulrike Demmer. “To be equipped for all events, preparations for the case of a no deal must also take place,” she said. Merkel said on Wednesday that the EU needed to negotiate with Britain to ensure continued good relations.