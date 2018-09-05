Pompeo to meet new PM Khan during Pakistan visit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Pakistan on Wednesday for a brief visit on his tour of the region, with the war in Afghanistan and the issue of Islamist militants once again set to dominate discussions with Islamabad. Pompeo will meet new premier Imran Khan and the army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, against a backdrop of tense ties and US military aid cuts over Islamabad’s alleged reluctance to crack down on militants. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he would “have exchanges” with Pompeo over Washington’s cancellation of a $300-million disbursement for the Pakistani military. The secretary of state is next due to visit India, where he is expected to pile pressure on New Delhi over its purchases of Iranian oil and Russian missile systems, Reuters said.