Qatar to allow foreign workers to leave country without permits from employers

Qatar has amended its residency laws to allow most foreign workers to leave the country without exit permits from their employers, Reuters reports. Doha is keen to show it is tackling allegations of worker exploitation as it prepares to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The new law allows most workers to leave the country without exit permits from their employers, Qatar said Tuesday in a statement quoting Minister of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs Issa al-Nuaimi. Employers will still be allowed to require up to five percent of their workforce to request permission to leave, after submitting their names to the government “with justifications based on the nature of the work.”