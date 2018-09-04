Major powers’ talks on Syrian political process a ‘moment of truth’ – UN envoy

Talks between major powers this month on setting up a committee to lead constitutional reform in Syria will be a “moment of truth” for a credible political process, UN envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday. The envoy will hold separate sets of talks next week, one involving Russia, Turkey and Iran, and the other including the US and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the make-up of the committee, Reuters said. De Mistura said it must not be allowed to become a “long, winding process about the process” but could be the entry point for Syrian government reforms leading to elections after the war.