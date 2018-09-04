Iran to continue crude oil exports despite US pressure – Rouhani

Iran will continue exporting crude oil despite US efforts to stop it through sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday. Speaking to oil officials in tehran, Rouhani said the US is targeting oil exports as part of efforts to re-impose sanctions on Iran, AP reports. “We will continue by all means to both produce and export” oil, Rouhani said in remarks broadcast on state TV. “Oil is in the frontline of confrontation and resistance.” Washington wants to reduce Iran’s oil exports effectively to zero with renewed sanctions in November after pulling out of the nuclear deal between Iran and Western powers in May.