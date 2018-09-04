Spain cancels sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia amid Yemen concerns

Spain is canceling the sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia amid fears that the weapons could be used in the Riyadh-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The deal was originally signed in 2015 under Spain’s former conservative government, but the new center-left administration plans to return the €9.2 million (US$10.6 million) already paid by the Saudis, Cadena SER radio reported on Tuesday. A defense ministry spokeswoman confirmed the report, but declined to elaborate, according to AP. Rights groups have criticized the coalition’s airstrikes and other attacks in Yemen for killing civilians. UN human rights experts say all sides may have committed war crimes.