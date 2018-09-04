France’s Sports Minister Flessel quits as govt reshuffle is expected

French Sports Minister Laura Flessel said on Tuesday she was resigning from President Emmanuel Macron’s government for personal reasons. The former Olympics fencing champion, among Macron’s most popular ministers, announced her resignation shortly before an expected cabinet reshuffle, Reuters said. “I will continue to be a faithful team mate of the president and prime minister… whose values and patriotism I share,” Flessel said in a statement. French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said he was stepping down during a live interview late August, citing a lack of progress on green issues.