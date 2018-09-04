HomeNewsline

Louisiana governor declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Gordon landfall

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Tuesday, approaches the US Gulf Coast. About 200 National Guard troops will be deployed to southeastern Louisiana, along with 63 high-water trucks, 39 boats, and 4 helicopters, Edwards announced. The storm is forecast to come ashore late on Tuesday near the border between Louisiana and Mississippi, and drop up to 8 inches (20 cm) of rain in some areas.

